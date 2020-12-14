Bengals Huge Home Underdogs for Monday Night Football Matchup Against Steelers

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are huge home underdogs this week against the Steelers.

Cincinnati has lost five straight games and have the third-worst record in the NFL at 2-10-1.

Pittsburgh is favored by 13 points according to BetOnline. They've lost two straight games, but the oddsmakers are expecting the Steelers to right the ship against their AFC North foe.

If it holds, the 13-point line would be the second largest underdog line for a Bengals home game according to Jay Morrison of The Athletic.

The Bengals were 15-point home underdogs to the Cowboys in 1994.

No one is giving them a shot to pull off the upset on Monday Night Football, but head coach Zac Taylor is staying positive.

"I’m going to find the positive in everything that we can do," Taylor said on Monday. "We’ve got an unbelievable opportunity to put our best foot forward Monday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers on national TV and get our guys right. Because again, these guys are giving us what they’ve got and we’ve got to put them in position to go win a football game. We need to feel good on a Monday or a Tuesday coming off a win."

The Steelers beat the Bengals 36-10 in Week 10. Star rookie Joe Burrow was on the field for that blowout loss.

Things could be much worse with the rookie out for the season. Brandon Allen or Ryan Finley will start on Monday night.

Allen is the starter, but he suffered a bruised knee in Sunday's loss to the Cowboys. If he's able to play, then he'll lead the Bengals' offense against one of the top defenses in the NFL.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!