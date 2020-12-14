NewsAll Bengals+
Search

Bengals Huge Home Underdogs for Monday Night Football Matchup Against Steelers

The Bengals have lost fight straight games
Author:
Updated:
Original:

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are huge home underdogs this week against the Steelers.

Cincinnati has lost five straight games and have the third-worst record in the NFL at 2-10-1.  

Pittsburgh is favored by 13 points according to BetOnline. They've lost two straight games, but the oddsmakers are expecting the Steelers to right the ship against their AFC North foe. 

If it holds, the 13-point line would be the second largest underdog line for a Bengals home game according to Jay Morrison of The Athletic. 

The Bengals were 15-point home underdogs to the Cowboys in 1994.

No one is giving them a shot to pull off the upset on Monday Night Football, but head coach Zac Taylor is staying positive. 

"I’m going to find the positive in everything that we can do," Taylor said on Monday. "We’ve got an unbelievable opportunity to put our best foot forward Monday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers on national TV and get our guys right. Because again, these guys are giving us what they’ve got and we’ve got to put them in position to go win a football game. We need to feel good on a Monday or a Tuesday coming off a win."

The Steelers beat the Bengals 36-10 in Week 10. Star rookie Joe Burrow was on the field for that blowout loss. 

Things could be much worse with the rookie out for the season. Brandon Allen or Ryan Finley will start on Monday night. 

Allen is the starter, but he suffered a bruised knee in Sunday's loss to the Cowboys. If he's able to play, then he'll lead the Bengals' offense against one of the top defenses in the NFL. 

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs off the field after the NFL game on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals defeated Tennessee Titans 31-20. Cincinnati Bengals At Tennessee Titans
News

Joe Burrow's Surgeon Offers Encouraging Update About His Recovery

Nov 15, 2020; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) passes against the Cincinnati Bengals during the third quarter at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 36-10. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Gameday

Bengals Huge Home Underdogs for Monday Night Football Matchup Against Steelers

Jessie Bates on Bengals' losing streak
News

Watch: Jessie Bates on the Bengals' Losing Streak, Forcing Turnovers and the Importance of Finishing Strong

Zac Taylor on Bengals' loss and future in Cincinnati
News

Watch: Zac Taylor on the Bengals' Losing Streak, His Future and Staying Positive

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) carries the ball in the third quarter of a Week 14 NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Dallas Cowboys won, 30-7. Dallas Cowboys At Cincinnati Bengals Dec 13
GM Report

Podcast: Zac Taylor Should Be on Hot Seat Following Bengals' Loss to Cowboys

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) watches from the sideline in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 14 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Dallas Cowboys at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. Former Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton led the Cowboys to a 30-7 over the Bengals. Dallas Cowboys At Cincinnati Bengals
Gameday

Podcast: The Bengals' Loss to the Cowboys and Zac Taylor's Future

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton (14) signs up to his family after throwing a touchdown to seal the game in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 14 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Dallas Cowboys at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. Former Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton led the Cowboys to a 30-7 over the Bengals. Dallas Cowboys At Cincinnati Bengals
Gameday

Homecoming: Sweet Victory for Andy Dalton in His Return to Paul Brown Stadium

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) brings down Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (20) on a carry in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 14 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Dallas Cowboys at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. Former Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton led the Cowboys to a 30-7 over the Bengals. Dallas Cowboys At Cincinnati Bengals
GM Report

Bengals' Chances of Getting Top-3 Draft Pick Increase Following Loss to Cowboys

Oakland Raiders defensive coordinator Paul Guenther, who formerly coached the same unit for the Cincinnati Bengals, reacts to a penalty in the first quarter of a Week 15 NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Oakland Raiders At Cincinnati Bengals 12 16 2018`
News

NFL News: Raiders Fire Defensive Coordinator Paul Guenther