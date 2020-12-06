NewsAll Bengals+
Bengals Announce Inactives for Sunday's Game Against Dolphins

Here are the Bengals' inactives for Sunday's game against the Dolphins
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping to snap a three-game losing streak on Sunday against the Dolphins. 

Cincinnati will face rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who's expected to start after missing Miami's Week 12 matchup against New York due to a thumb injury he suffered in practice. 

Veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick will be Tagovailoa's backup. 

"They've done a lot of similar stuff, similar scheme. They run boots from both sides. They don't do a lot of things different," Bengals safety Jessie Bates said. "I think Fitz sees it better obviously, because he's been in the league for a very long time. There may be things where he goes to the line and checks plays and stuff like that where Tua doesn't. I think we have a good feel for both of them whoever it may be. They're going to try to get the ball down the field and make explosive plays and we have to limit that."

The Bengals were hoping to have Darius Phillips back on the field on Sunday, but the third-year cornerback remains on injured reserve with a groin injury and won't suit up against the Dolphins. 

Phillips missed Friday's practice due to an illness. There's a chance the Bengals didn't activate him from injured reserve due to that and not the groin injury. 

Starting right guard Alex Redmond is out with a concussion. He'll be inactive, but the team is hopeful he can return to the field next week against the Cowboys. 

Cincinnati will also be without defensive line coach Nick Eason for COVID-19 related reasons. They'll also be without Amani Bledsoe, who was placed on the NFL's Reserve/COVID-19 list on Sunday morning. 

Kicker Austin Seibert, guard Keaton Sutherland, tackle Fred Johnson and center B.J. Finney join Redmond on the Bengals' inactive list.

Cincinnati is 2-8-1 on the season. Miami is 7-4 and in the AFC playoff hunt. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET.

