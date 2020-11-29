NewsAll Bengals+
Bengals Announce Inactives for Sunday's Game Against Giants

Here are the Bengals' inactives for Sunday's game against New York
CINCINNATI — Bengals running back Giovani Bernard is active for Sunday's contest against the Giants. The 29-year-old will make his fourth-straight start for Cincinnati. 

Bernard suffered a concussion in the Bengals' Week 11 loss to Washington. His role on offense has increased with Joe Mixon (foot) on injured reserve. 

"I prepare the same each week, no matter who is in front of me, behind me, whatever it may be. My mentality never changes," Bernard said on Wednesday. "Ever since I stepped into this building in 2013, my mindset has never changed. I'm always prepared. Whenever my number is called, I want to be that guy to make a play for my team."

Wide receiver Mike Thomas won't play on Sunday due to a hamstring injury that forced him to miss the Bengals' Week 11 matchup against Washington. 

Cincinnati did activate Auden Tate from the NFL's Reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday. Expect him to be their fourth wide receiver behind Tyler Boyd, Tee Higgins and A.J. Green. 

Kicker Austin Seibert, guard Keaton Sutherland, tackle Fred Johnson and center B.J. Finney join Thomas on the Bengals' inactive list.

As expected, Brandon Allen will start at quarterback. He made three starts for the Broncos in 2019, posting a 1-2 record. He completed 39-of-84 passes (46%), finishing with 515 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. 

The Bengals are hoping to snap a two-game losing streak against the Giants. Cincinnati is 2-7-1 on the season. New York is 3-7 this year. 

Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) scores a touchdown during the second quarter of a Week 8 NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Tennessee Titans At Cincinnati Bengals Nov 1
