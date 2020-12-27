Bengals Announce Inactives for Sunday's Game Against Texans

Here are the inactives for Sunday's game

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping to win back-to-back games for the first time in the Zac Taylor era on Sunday in Houston.

They upset the Steelers 27-17 in Week 15 on Monday Night Football. It was their first AFC North win of the season.

They face off against Deshaun Watson, JJ Watt and the Texans on Sunday. Houston is 4-10 this year. The Bengals are 3-10-1 on the season.

Taylor is 0-14-1 on the road since taking over for Marvin Lewis in 2019.

"We made an emphasis, the next thing we want to do is get that road game win," Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard said this week. "We need that as a team and as a program. That’s what our sights are set on, to beat Houston on the road."

Wide receiver Tyler Boyd (concussion) won't play on Sunday. Alex Erickson will start alongside A.J. Green and Tee Higgins with Boyd out.

Bengals kicker Randy Bullock is inactive for the third-straight game. That means Austin Seibert will continue to get a chance to prove himself. He made two of three field goal attempts and all three of his extra point tries.

Rookie linebacker Logan Wilson is out again with an ankle injury. He was also out for the Bengals' Week 15 win over the Steelers. Linebacker Jordan Evans is also out.

Look for rookies Akeem Davis-Gaither and Markus Bailey to see increased snaps with Wilson and Evans out.

Offensive linemen B.J. Finney, Alex Redmond and Keaton Sutherland are also inactive.

