Skip to main content
    •
    December 26, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Bengals Must Take Advantage of the Opportunity They've Been Given

    Cincinnati is hoping to sweep Baltimore for the first time since 2015.
    Author:

    CINCINNATI — The Bengals have been given a great opportunity and they can't squander it. 

    Cincinnati hosts Baltimore on Sunday afternoon at Paul Brown Stadium. Both teams have identical 8-6 records. The Bengals are hoping to sweep the Ravens for the first time since 2015, which is the last time they qualified for the postseason. 

    Normally they'd have to deal with former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson, but he's out with an ankle injury

    Tyler Huntley is his backup, but he went on the COVID-19 Reserve List on Saturday afternoon. 

    Sunday's matchup went from a game the Bengals need to win, to a game they're expected to win. 

    Cincinnati is a 7-point favorite after being favored by 3-points for most of the week. 

    It's now or never for the Bengals. 

    That's no knock on veteran quarterback Josh Johnson, who has spent his pro career bouncing around from team to team. The 35-year-old played against the Bengals earlier this season, completing 2-of-4 passes for 17 yards as a member of the Jets. He started the next game for New York, completing 27-of-41 passes for 317 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in a 45-30 loss to the Colts. 

    Johnson signed with Baltimore on Dec. 15 after Jackson injured his ankle. He'll start for the Ravens on Sunday. He's a capable quarterback, but if the Bengals are going to make the playoffs, then they should be able to beat the Johnson-led Ravens on Sunday. 

    A win would put Cincinnati in the driver's seat in the AFC North. They'd be in sole possession of first place with two weeks remaining. 

    Yes, the Bengals will be without D.J. Reader. The star defensive tackle was placed on the COVID-19 Reserve List on Saturday. Even without Reader, Cincinnati can't squander the opportunity they've been given. 

    The Ravens have a banged up secondary and a journeyman at quarterback. The Bengals have a star quarterback in Joe Burrow, a plethora of offensive weapons and they're much healthier than Baltimore. 

    If Cincinnati is going to win the AFC North and make a playoff run, then they need to beat the shorthanded Ravens on Sunday. 

    For more on the matchup, watch our gameday report below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

    Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    You May Also Like:

    Keys to Victory: Bengals vs Ravens With AFC North on the Line

    Bengals Players Making an Impact Off the Field This Holiday Season

    Snubbed: Cincinnati's Best Defensive Player Left Out of the Pro Bowl

    Three Bengals Named to 2022 Pro Bowl

    Film Breakdown: Analyzing the Bengals' Elite Pass Rush

    Read More

    Playoff Picture: A Breakdown Entering Week 16

    Zac Taylor Discusses Decision to Run Ball on 3rd-and-8

    Zac Taylor Made Right Call in Final Minutes Against Broncos

    Eli Apple and Jerry Jeudy Take Shots at Each Other After Bengals' Win

    Watch: Bengals Celebrate Win Over Broncos in Denver

    Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Broncos

    Ravens Fall to Packers, Bengals Tied for AFC North Lead

    Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Broncos in Denver

    It's Taylor Time for the Bengals in Denver

    Keys to Victory: Cincinnati Bengals at Denver Broncos

    Key Matchups: Cincinnati Bengals at Denver Broncos

    Staff Picks: Bengals at Broncos With Playoffs on the Line

    Bengals Sign Cornerback to Practice Squad

    Trae Waynes Expected to Suit Up Against Broncos

    Bengals' Offensive Line Shuffle Set to Continue Against Broncos

    Brian Callahan Shares Thoughts on Ja'Marr Chase's Drops

    Jessie Bates Discusses Dropped Interception Against 49ers

    Film Breakdown: Analyzing Tee Higgins' Recent Success

    Will Bengals Pursue Recently Released Veteran Center?

    -----

    Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

    Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
    Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

    Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook

    Oct 24, 2021; Baltimore, MD, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) talks with head coach Zac Taylor during an official review in the third quarter of the NFL Week 7 game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene-USA TODAY Sports
    Gameday

    Bengals Must Take Advantage of the Opportunity They've Been Given

    13 seconds ago
    Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (22), center celebrates a tackle for loss of Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) (not pictured) in the first quarter during a Week 3 NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. Cincinnati Bengals At Pittsburgh Steelers Sept 26
    News

    Bengals Make Flurry of Roster Moves Ahead of Sunday's Game Against Ravens

    17 hours ago
    Tyler Huntley
    News

    The Ravens' QB Issues Continue, Josh Johnson Could Start Against Bengals

    20 hours ago
    Joe Burrow, Tyler Huntley
    AllBengals Insiders+

    Week 16 Predictions: All Bengals Staff Makes Picks for Sunday's Game Against Ravens

    Dec 25, 2021
    Mark Andrews, Ja'Marr Chase
    AllBengals Insiders+

    Keys to Victory: Cincinnati Bengals vs Baltimore Ravens

    Dec 25, 2021
    Joe Burrow Chargers
    News

    Bengals Unveil Uniform Combo for Sunday's AFC North Showdown Against Ravens

    Dec 24, 2021
    Burrow who dey mascot
    News

    Bengals Mascot Gives Hilarious Gift to Joe Burrow

    Dec 24, 2021
    Dec 5, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    The Latest on Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley Ahead of Sunday's Game Against the Bengals

    Dec 24, 2021