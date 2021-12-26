Bengals Must Take Advantage of the Opportunity They've Been Given

Cincinnati is hoping to sweep Baltimore for the first time since 2015.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals have been given a great opportunity and they can't squander it.

Cincinnati hosts Baltimore on Sunday afternoon at Paul Brown Stadium. Both teams have identical 8-6 records. The Bengals are hoping to sweep the Ravens for the first time since 2015, which is the last time they qualified for the postseason.

Normally they'd have to deal with former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson, but he's out with an ankle injury.

Tyler Huntley is his backup, but he went on the COVID-19 Reserve List on Saturday afternoon.

Sunday's matchup went from a game the Bengals need to win, to a game they're expected to win.

Cincinnati is a 7-point favorite after being favored by 3-points for most of the week.

It's now or never for the Bengals.

That's no knock on veteran quarterback Josh Johnson, who has spent his pro career bouncing around from team to team. The 35-year-old played against the Bengals earlier this season, completing 2-of-4 passes for 17 yards as a member of the Jets. He started the next game for New York, completing 27-of-41 passes for 317 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in a 45-30 loss to the Colts.

Johnson signed with Baltimore on Dec. 15 after Jackson injured his ankle. He'll start for the Ravens on Sunday. He's a capable quarterback, but if the Bengals are going to make the playoffs, then they should be able to beat the Johnson-led Ravens on Sunday.

A win would put Cincinnati in the driver's seat in the AFC North. They'd be in sole possession of first place with two weeks remaining.

Yes, the Bengals will be without D.J. Reader. The star defensive tackle was placed on the COVID-19 Reserve List on Saturday. Even without Reader, Cincinnati can't squander the opportunity they've been given.

The Ravens have a banged up secondary and a journeyman at quarterback. The Bengals have a star quarterback in Joe Burrow, a plethora of offensive weapons and they're much healthier than Baltimore.

If Cincinnati is going to win the AFC North and make a playoff run, then they need to beat the shorthanded Ravens on Sunday.

For more on the matchup, watch our gameday report below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

