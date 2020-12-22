NewsAll Bengals+
Search

Halftime Observations: Bengals Dominating Steelers 17-0

The Bengals have the lead at halftime after forcing two turnovers
Author:
Updated:
Original:

CINCINNATI — The Bengals knew they needed to force multiple turnovers to have a shot in Monday night's game against the Steelers. That's exactly what they did in the first half. 

They have a 17-0 halftime lead over the 11-2 Steelers. Pittsburgh was favored by 14.5 points entering tonight's game. 

Cincinnati forced three first half turnovers that led to all 17 of their points. 

First, Josh Bynes recovered a fumble that helped the Bengals take a 3-0 lead. Then, safety Vonn Bell delivered a bone crushing hit on JuJu Smith-Schuster that caused a fumble. The Bengals recovered a scored a touchdown on the ensuing possession to take a 10-0 lead. 

Mackensie Alexander capped it off with an interception on the following drive. He returned it 21-yards, to the Steelers' 26-yard line. 

Ryan Finley found Giovani Bernard for a 14-yard touchdown to give Cincinnati a 17-0 lead. 

WATCH: Bengals Force Three First Half Turnovers Against Steelers

Bernard has both of the Bengals' touchdowns. He has 48 yards from scrimmage. 

Finley completed 5-of-8 first half passes for 75 yards and one touchdown.

Meanwhile, Ben Roethlisberger is lost. He's 7-of-16 for 19 yards and one interception. The Steelers only had two first downs in the first half. 

Injuries 

Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd is out for the rest of the game after suffering a concussion in the first quarter. 

The Bengals Will Win If...

They continue to fly around on defense and deliver big hits. The defense set the tone for the game. 

They probably won't force three more turnovers in the second half, but they're playing with a ton of energy and have Roethlisberger off balance. 

They need Finley to be serviceable on offense. The Steelers are capable of coming back and winning this game. The last thing the Bengals can do is get careless with the ball or take any bad sacks. 

This was a dream start for Zac Taylor and the Bengals. If they play a clean second half, then they are certainly capable of pulling off the upset.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

Dec 21, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Ryan Finley (5) runs with the ball against Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Avery Williamson (51) in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Gameday

Watch: Ryan Finley Runs for 23-Yard Touchdown to Give Bengals 24-10 Lead Over Steelers

Dec 21, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell (24) reacts with linebacker Germaine Pratt (57) during warmups prior to the game between the Cincinnati Bengals the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Gameday

Halftime Observations: Bengals Dominating Steelers 17-0

Dec 21, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Josh Bynes (56) celebrates after recovering a fumble against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Gameday

Watch: Bengals Force Three First Half Turnovers Against Steelers

Dec 13, 2020; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster warms up before a game against the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
Gameday

Watch: Vonn Bell Delivers Big Hit, Forces JuJu Smith-Schuster to Fumble

Aug 4, 2020; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Derek Watt (44) trains at Heinz Field during the Steelers 2020 Training Camp, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. Mandatory Credit: Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers via USA TODAY Sports
News

Watch: Steelers Fullback Derek Watt Leaves Game After Delivering Huge Hit on Alex Erickson

Cincinnati Bengals free safety Jessie Bates (30) celebrates with Cincinnati Bengals cornerback LeShaun Sims (38) after intercepting a pass in the end zone for a touchback in the first quarter of the NFL game between Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals At Tennessee Titans
News

Snubbed: Jessie Bates Not Named to 2021 Pro Bowl Roster

Dec 7, 2020; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) warms up before playing the Washington Football Team at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Gameday

Watch: Steelers Wide Receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster Dances on Bengals Logo During Warmups

Nov 29, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; New York Giants tight end Evan Engram (88) takes the hit from Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) and linebacker Logan Wilson (55) and linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (59) during the first quarter Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals Announce Inactives For Monday Night Matchup Against Steelers

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback William Jackson (22) lines up to defend against Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington (13) in the third quarter of an NFL Week 12 game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Pittsburgh Steelers won 16-10, and the Cincinnati Bengals fell to 0-11 on the season. Pittsburgh Steelers At Cincinnati Bengals Nov 24
Gameday

A Pregame Chat: Bengals vs Steelers on Monday Night Football