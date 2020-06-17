Podcast: The history of rookie quarterbacks and what it means for Joe Burrow, plus the Bengals' virtual offseason

Jake Liscow and I discuss the Bengals' virtual offseason ending and what their schedule will be like over the next six weeks, plus John Sheeran of Cincy Jungle joins us to talk about his analysis on rookie quarterbacks. We look at numbers from the past 19 seasons, which offer clarity when placing realistic expectations on Joe Burrow.

Listen to the episode below and subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.