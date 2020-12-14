NewsAll Bengals+
Podcast: Breaking Down Another Bad Loss for Zac Taylor and What it Could Mean for the Future of the Bengals

James Rapien and Jake Liscow talk Bengals everyday on the Locked on Bengals podcast
CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I discuss the Bengals' loss to the Cowboys and how it may impact Zac Taylor's future, plus the draft impact of Sunday's loss and more. 

Listen to the episode of Locked on Bengals below and subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

Dec 13, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Alex Erickson (12) fumbles during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
A.J. Green on Bengals' Loss and future in Cincinnati
Watch: A.J. Green on the Bengals' Loss, His Future and the Direction of the Franchise

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton (14) recognizes the crowd as he runs off the field at the conclusion of a Week 14 NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Dallas Cowboys won, 30-7. Dallas Cowboys At Cincinnati Bengals Dec 13
Three Down Look: Andy Dalton Reigns Supreme in Return to the Jungle

Screen Shot 2020-12-13 at 5.18.18 PM
Watch: Zac Taylor on the Bengals' Loss to the Cowboys

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor and wide receiver A.J. Green (18) appeal to an official after a play is ruled dead in the second quarter of the NFL Week 14 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Dallas Cowboys at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. The Cowboys led 17-7 at half time. Dallas Cowboys At Cincinnati Bengals
Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Loss to the Cowboys

Dec 13, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton (14) before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
Cowboys Roll Past Bengals 30-7 in Andy Dalton's Return to Cincinnati

Dec 13, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton (14) throws a pass against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Halftime Observations: Bengals Give the Ball Away Three Times, Cowboys Lead 17-7

Andy Dalton and his wife Jordan pose with their 13-month-old son Noah after practice on Monday, Aug. 17, 2015. 081715 Bengalscamp
Bengals Fans Thank Andy and JJ Dalton with Banner in Return to Paul Brown Stadium

Bengals vs Cowboys preview
Bengals vs Cowboys: A Pregame Chat