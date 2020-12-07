NewsAll Bengals+
Podcast: Zac Taylor's Future, Another Loss and the Bengals' Front Office

James Rapien and Tony Pike discuss the loss on the Bengals Brawl Podcast
Tony Pike and I discuss the Bengals' loss to the Dolphins, Zac Taylor's future and why the organization should move on from the second-year head coach at the end of the season.

Listen to the episode below and subscribe to the Bengals Brawl Podcast on iTunes, Spotify, the iHeartRadio App or wherever you get your podcasts!

