Monday Night Football: Three Key Numbers for Bengals-Steelers

Three Key Numbers for Bengals-Steelers on Monday Night Football

Both teams have struggled on offense in recent weeks
CINCINNATI — The Bengals enter Monday night's matchup against the Steelers hoping to snap a five-game losing streak. They've lost eight of their last nine contests. 

Pittsburgh has struggled in recent weeks as well. They've dropped two in a row after starting the season 11-0. 

Here are three key numbers entering tonight's matchup. 

Points-Per-Game

The Bengals' offense has scored 43 points in their last five games. They're averaging 8.6 points-per-game and haven't scored in the third quarter since Week 7. 

Losing Joe Burrow to a season-ending knee injury was a significant loss, but there's no reason the offense should struggle this bad. 

They only scored seven points against an awful Dallas defense in Week 14. They would've been shutout against the Dolphins if Tyler Boyd didn't take advantage of a Miami miscue, which resulted in a 72-yard touchdown. 

This offense is struggling. That could continue on Monday night against one of the NFL's best defenses, especially with second-year quarterback Ryan Finley making his fourth career start.

Pittsburgh Slump

The Steelers have scored fewer than 20 points in three straight games with Ben Roethlisberger at quarterback for the first time since 2013 according to ESPN Stats and Info. 

The last time the Steelers failed to score 20 points in four straight games with Roethlisberger was during his rookie season (2004).

Division Record

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor has struggled against everyone, including Cincinnati's AFC North rivals. He's 1-9 against the division since he took over for Marvin Lewis in 2019. 

His only win was against the Freddie Kitchens-led Browns in Week 17 of last season. Cleveland had given up. They knew their head coach was going to be fired. 

Taylor isn't expected to beat the Steelers on Monday night, but a quality performance could help his standing with a front office that has to be questioning the future of a head coach that's 4-24-1 since being hired last February.  

