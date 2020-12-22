Three Down Look: Bengals Stun Pittsburgh in Primetime

Shock. Elation. Magic.

Those words describe the Bengals' 27-17 win over the Steelers on Monday Night Football.

It marks Cincinnati's first home win against the Steelers since Week 2 of the 2013 season. A first-half haymaker gave the underdogs a 17-0 lead that they never relinquished en route to Zac Taylor's first signature win in the AFC North.

Here's a three-down look at a night where this lopsided rivalry was flipped on its head.

First Down: Flawless First Half Carries Day

Complimentary football has been a key aspect of the game plan that's been missing for Cincinnati this season. Taylor created the perfect concoction for a punch in the mouth on Monday night.

The defense set the tone early forcing three first-half turnovers while pitching a shutout heading into the locker room. Lou Anarumo's secondary made a statement at Ben Roethlisberger's expense. The veteran Bengal shredder ended the half with just 19 passing yards and one interception. It was the lowest first-half passing yardage of Roethlisberger's career.

Cincinnati capitalized on the Steelers' limited downfield passing attack by staying disciplined over the top and forcing the Steelers' bottom-three rushing attack to produce. Alas, it was the same story for the ground game which had 33 yards heading to the locker room and finished with 86 yards on 3.7 yards per carry.

On the other side, Giovani Bernard took control of the Bengals offensive workload to lead the team in total yards at the half, while scoring both the Bengals touchdowns. Bernard and the Bengals are now 12-1-1 when he has 15-plus carries in a game. Taylor made sure his offense took advantage of Steeler' mistakes—scoring all 17 of their first-half points on turnovers.

Before Ryan Finley turned into a running back, he had the half of his life passing the ball. The second-year passer didn't light it up, but he was efficient, finishing 5-of-8 for 75 yards and a touchdown

"We needed this. We needed to have this feeling," Finley said postgame. "We needed to share that in the locker room. It feels really good."

All of the big plays were dwarfed by one play encapsulating the entire stretch.

"Me and Jessie (Bates III) tell each other all the time. They go how we go. We just want to be the spark plug," Vonn Bell said postgame.

Bell wasn't going to let Juju Smith-Schuster get away with disrespecting the Bengals logo. He made it clear what kind of attitude the Bengals were bringing to this game from the opening snap. The blanking by Bell and Co. marked the seventh time in team history they've shutout the Steelers in an opening half.

Second Down: Defense Flashes a Three-Headed Monster

Cincinnati's defense has slowly gone from the basement to the ground floor over the last month, ranking 17th in EPA per play allowed since Week 11. They clicked on all three levels Monday night.

Starting up front, Carl Lawson led an interior that hit Roethlisberger nine times. Lawson finished with two tackles, a forced fumble, a sack, and a huge tackle for loss that led to a Mackensie Alexander interception on the next play. He showed what kind of game wrecker he can be when the defense is protecting a lead.

Speaking of Alexander, he was a massive piece of the Bengals' near-perfect night in coverage. The first-year Bengal finished with six tackles, an interception, and two passes defensed. He's had an up and down season dealing with injuries, but Alexander's best game in stripes came at the perfect time.

In between those two standouts was a veteran linebacker Josh Bynes. The team leader in tackles on the night, Cincinnati needed all nine stops from Bynes. His tackle for loss on Benny Snell in the third quarter forced the Steelers' seventh "three-and-out" of the game. Pittsburgh had scored on back-to-back drives while the Bengals offense was sputtering.

The defense had to play lights out football to pull off the upset and plenty of leaders on this unit obliged.

Third Down: Zac Taylor Answers the Bell in the 12th Round

Taylor's five wins in two seasons look much better when one of those is against a rival. The head coach and this entire team had their back's against the wall, facing a national TV embarrassment normally reserved for the early-window on Sunday.

The Bengals flipped the script as Taylor squeezed every bit of juice out of this offense. There were no hiding Finley's struggles passing the ball. Taylor knew he had to pair luck (plus-three turnover margin) with a spectacular game plan.

"I thought Zac (Taylor), and Brian (Callahan), and Jimmy (Turner) did a really good job of seeing what kind of personnel groupings they were giving to us," Finley said postgame. "We had a good menu of runs versus all of those personnels."

The young quarterback praised his play-caller throughout the postgame. Cincinnati was able to control the game on the ground with 41 carries for 152 yards and two touchdowns. In large part because Taylor recognized the issues Pittsburgh had with Finley's zone reads out of shotgun. The backup put on his running back cap in the second half and didn't look back.

According to Stathead, Cincinnati is the first team since the 2011 St. Louis Rams to win a home game as 14-plus point underdogs. Taylor kept harping after every loss that a breakthrough was coming. Seems fitting that the two most exciting plays of the season come on the same QB run designs, 14 weeks apart.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!