Halftime Observations: Bengals Tied With Texans After Controlling Most of First Half

CINCINNATI — The Bengals and Texans are tied 10-10 at the half.

If Cincinnati can find a way to win on Sunday, it would be the first road win of the Zac Taylor era and the first time he's won back-to-back games.

Here are some halftime observations.

Brandon Allen is Dealing

Allen's day started with plenty of screen passes and quick tosses, which helped get him into a rhythm.

Allen completed his first seven passes, but his deep ball was even more impressive. He found A.J. Green and Tee Higgins for two downfield plays that helped put the Bengals in scoring position in thew second quarter.

Allen is 16-of-22 for 185 yards and one touchdown. He's averaging 8.5 yards-per-attempt.

The Gio Show

Giovani Bernard continues to have success. He had six receptions on seven targets for 60 yards.

The Bengals executed the screen pass to perfection in the first half. Bernard's ability to catch out of the backfield and make people miss helped their cause. He was great last week against the Steelers. He picked up where he left off, finishing with 76 first half yards.

The Bengals Will Win If...

They continue to move the ball on offense and stop settling for field goal attempts.

The Texans' defense couldn't stop the Bengals offense in the first half and Cincinnati only has 10 points to show for it.

Austin Seibert finished 1-for-2 on field goal attempts. He missed a 49-yarder, but was able to convert a 35-yarder late in the second quarter.

The defense kept Deshaun Watson in check until late in the second quarter when he found Brandin Cooks for a 25-yard touchdown.

He already has five receptions for 115 yards for Houston. Outside of Cooks, no one else on the Texans has had much success.

William Jackson III left the game in the second quarter after colliding with Jessie Bates while both players tried to secure an interception. He's being evaluated for a concussion.

Jackson's health could play a big role in the Bengals' attempt to contain Watson in the second half.

The Bengals' offense needs to continue to move the ball consistently and find a way to score touchdowns at the end of their long drives. If they can do that, then they have a real chance to win back-to-back games for the first time since 2018.

