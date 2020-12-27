NewsAll Bengals+
Search

Halftime Observations: Bengals Tied With Texans After Controlling Most of First Half

The Bengals and Texans are tied at the half
Author:
Publish date:

CINCINNATI — The Bengals and Texans are tied 10-10 at the half. 

If Cincinnati can find a way to win on Sunday, it would be the first road win of the Zac Taylor era and the first time he's won back-to-back games. 

Here are some halftime observations.

Brandon Allen is Dealing

Allen's day started with plenty of screen passes and quick tosses, which helped get him into a rhythm. 

Allen completed his first seven passes, but his deep ball was even more impressive. He found A.J. Green and Tee Higgins for two downfield plays that helped put the Bengals in scoring position in thew second quarter.

Allen is 16-of-22 for 185 yards and one touchdown. He's averaging 8.5 yards-per-attempt. 

The Gio Show

Giovani Bernard continues to have success. He had six receptions on seven targets for 60 yards. 

The Bengals executed the screen pass to perfection in the first half. Bernard's ability to catch out of the backfield and make people miss helped their cause. He was great last week against the Steelers. He picked up where he left off, finishing with 76 first half yards. 

The Bengals Will Win If...

They continue to move the ball on offense and stop settling for field goal attempts. 

The Texans' defense couldn't stop the Bengals offense in the first half and Cincinnati only has 10 points to show for it. 

Austin Seibert finished 1-for-2 on field goal attempts. He missed a 49-yarder, but was able to convert a 35-yarder late in the second quarter. 

The defense kept Deshaun Watson in check until late in the second quarter when he found Brandin Cooks for a 25-yard touchdown. 

He already has five receptions for 115 yards for Houston. Outside of Cooks, no one else on the Texans has had much success. 

William Jackson III left the game in the second quarter after colliding with Jessie Bates while both players tried to secure an interception. He's being evaluated for a concussion. 

Jackson's health could play a big role in the Bengals' attempt to contain Watson in the second half.

The Bengals' offense needs to continue to move the ball consistently and find a way to score touchdowns at the end of their long drives. If they can do that, then they have a real chance to win back-to-back games for the first time since 2018. 

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

CinVHou HT
Gameday

Halftime Observations: Bengals Tied With Texans After Controlling Most of First Half

Dec 27, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bengals tight end Drew Sample (89) scores a touchdown during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Gameday

Watch: Brandon Allen Finds Drew Sample For First Career Touchdown

Dec 28, 2019; Glendale, AZ, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes former head coach Urban Meyer greets fans before the 2019 Fiesta Bowl college football playoff semifinal game against the Clemson Tigers at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Urban Meyer Receiving Interest From Multiple NFL Teams

Sep 14, 2017; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals kicker Randy Bullock (4) kicks a field goal against the Houston Texans in the second half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
Gameday

Bengals Announce Inactives for Sunday's Game Against Texans

Dec 21, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mackensie Alexander (21) and cornerback William Jackson (22) celebrate as the time winds down on the upset win over Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
News

Mackensie Alexander Fined $10K for Taunting During Bengals' Win Over Steelers

Aug 27, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Trenton Irwin(16) blocked by teammate Stanley Morgan(17)during training camp at the teams practice facility. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals Make Flurry of Roster Moves Ahead of Sunday's Game Against Texans

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, left, listens to team president Mike Brown speak at a press conference, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Taylor as the10th head coach in Cincinnati Bengals team history. Zac Taylor Named Cincinnati Bengals Head Coach 02 05 2019
GM Report

Dave Lapham Gives Insight About How Mike Brown Views Zac Taylor's Future With Bengals

Nov 22, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) stands on the field during warmups prior to the Bengals' game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
News

Watch: Joe Burrow Posts Encouraging Video Following ACL Surgery

Dec 20, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) greets wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) before the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Who to Play With a Fantasy Championship on the Line