    January 2, 2022
    Halftime Observations: Bengals Trailing Chiefs 28-17 in Shootout at Paul Brown Stadium

    Cincinnati is one win away from clinching their first AFC North title since 2015.
    CINCINNATI — The Bengals trail the Chiefs 28-17 at halftime. 

    Kansas City's offense has put on a show. Patrick Mahomes has completed 16-of-20 passes for 201 yards and two touchdowns. 

    Here are our halftime observations:

    Chiefs Explosion

    Kansas City's offense was unstoppable after punting on their first drive. They moved the ball up-and-down the field against Cincinnati's defense. 

    Mahomes led the Chiefs on four-straight touchdown drives. They converted 4-of-6 third downs and were 1-for-1 on fourth down over that span. 

    The only time Kansas City didn't score a touchdown was on their first and final drives of the half. 

    Burrow to Chase

    The Joe Burrow to Ja'Marr Chase connection is alive and well

    Chase has five receptions for 111 yards and two touchdowns. Burrow continues to lean on him in critical moments. 

    The rookie wide-out also drew two key pass interference penalties on third down that extended drives. 

    Burrow has completed 15-of-21 passes for 193 yards and two touchdowns. 

    Watch both of Chase's touchdowns here

    Missed Opportunity

    Bengals cornerback Eli Apple nearly intercepted Mahomes late in the first quarter, but the ball bounced off his hands and hit the ground. It would've been an over the shoulder grab, but it's a catch Apple should've and could've made. 

    The Chiefs scored a touchdown five plays later. 

    The Bengals Will Win If...

    They force a turnover or two on defense and continue to produce explosive plays on offense. 

    Cincinnati got off to a slow start, but Burrow and Chase have kept them in it

    They need to keep Burrow upright long enough for him to continue to get the ball to their playmakers. He's been sacked twice and hit five times. It's also worth noting that Quinton Spain suffered a right leg injury late in the second half. 

    Joe Mixon only has four carries for 28 yards. Getting him more involved could take pressure off of a defense that has struggled against Mahomes all game long. 

    The Bengals receive the second half kickoff. Scoring a touchdown on that drive will be crucial to their chances of coming back to win this game. 

    Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    Jan 2, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass during warmups prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
