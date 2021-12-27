Listen to Dan Hoard and Dave Lapham's Radio Calls From Bengals' Win Over Ravens

Cincinnati swept Baltimore for the first time since 2015.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals beat the Ravens 41-21 on Sunday to improve to 9-6 on the season. Cincinnati is in sole possession of first place in the AFC North.

Listen to Dan Hoard and Dave Lapham's best radio calls from the game below.

