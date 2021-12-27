Listen to Dan Hoard and Dave Lapham's Radio Calls From Bengals' Win Over Ravens

Skip to main content
    December 27, 2021
    Listen: Dan Hoard and Dave Lapham's Best Radio Calls From Bengals' Blowout Win Over Ravens

    Cincinnati swept Baltimore for the first time since 2015.
    CINCINNATI — The Bengals beat the Ravens 41-21 on Sunday to improve to 9-6 on the season. Cincinnati is in sole possession of first place in the AFC North. 

    Listen to Dan Hoard and Dave Lapham's best radio calls from the game below.

