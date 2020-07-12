The Bengals should benefit greatly from one of Joe Burrow's best traits

CINCINNATI — The Bengals drafted Joe Burrow with the No. 1 pick in April's NFL Draft for a plethora of reasons.

They love his leadership, his attitude and his "earned confidence." They also think his accuracy and intelligence will help the Bengals be successful in 2020 and beyond.

Burrow's accuracy is arguably his best trait, which is something his predecessor struggled with in recent seasons.

Andy Dalton had a big impact on the City of Cincinnati, but his accuracy numbers dropped over the past few years.

He completed just 59.5 percent of his passes in 2019, which was his lowest completion percentage since his rookie year (58.1). Dalton only completed 60.3 percent of his passes in his last 40 starts (2017-19).

He was tied for the second-most uncatchable passes last season according to Pro Football Focus. The only signal-caller projected to start in 2020 that was also in the top five was Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Burrow should be an instant upgrade in that area. He may not have the strongest arm, but it's accurate. He has great anticipation and always puts the ball in a place where his guys can make a play.

"Both statistically, and just watching him, he is the most accurate I’ve graded in the NFL so far," offensive coordinator Brian Callahan said on draft night. "The only guy that was probably close in terms of [being] a total package was Andrew Luck when he came out. He [Burrow] is exceptionally accurate. It’s by far one of his greatest strengths.”

Burrow, 23, had 60 touchdown passes and just six interceptions last season at LSU. He had great weapons including Justin Jefferson, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Ja'Marr Chase.

The Bengals' cast of skill players isn't too shabby either. Not many rookie quarterbacks walk into A.J. Green, Tyler Boyd, Joe Mixon, John Ross, Tee Higgins and Auden Tate.

Burrow should post big numbers as a rookie if his skill players can stay healthy. The Bengals will benefit from his accuracy, which is something that was missing in their offense in recent seasons.