NewsAll Bengals+
Search

Watch: Chase Young Crushes Joe Burrow Near Goal-Line

This was a brutal hit
Author:
Publish date:

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow tried to make a play on fourth-down, but his former college teammate had other plans. 

Chase Young crushed Burrow early in the second quarter of Sunday's game between Washington and Cincinnati. 

Burrow was taken with the No. 1 pick in April's NFL Draft. Young was selected with the No. 2 pick. 

The Bengals' signal-caller wasn't injured. He did fumble the ball, but his was fourth down, so it didn't hurt Cincinnati much. 

Watch the hit below. For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

CinvWas HT
News

Halftime Observations: Bengals Clinging to 9-7 Lead Over Washington

jbcy
Gameday

Watch: Chase Young Crushes Joe Burrow Near Goal-Line

Nov 15, 2020; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals offensive lineman Quinton Spain (left) blocks at the line of scrimmage against Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the third quarter at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 36-10. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
News

The Bengals Made Changes to Their Starting Offensive Line For Sunday's Game Against Washington

Sep 27, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) celebrates his touchdown with offensive tackle Bobby Hart (68) and offensive guard Mike Jordan (60) against the Philadelphia Eagles during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Gameday

Bengals Announce Inactives Against Washington

Sep 27, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) celebrates his touchdown catch with teammates against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chad Johnson Gives Tee Higgins Advice After Fine

Oct 11, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass as Las Vegas Raiders inside linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) chases during the second half at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
News

Pigskin Pick'Em: My Week 11 Picks For Every NFL Game

Sep 27, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) celebrates his touchdown with offensive tackle Bobby Hart (68), offensive guard Mike Jordan (60), and offensive tackle Jonah Williams (73) against the Philadelphia Eagles during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Trench Talk: Which Five Bengals' Offensive Linemen Will Start Against Washington?

Cincinnati Bengals free safety Jessie Bates (30) celebrates with Cincinnati Bengals cornerback LeShaun Sims (38) after intercepting a pass in the end zone for a touchback in the first quarter of the NFL game between Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals At Tennessee Titans
Gameday

Jessie Bates III Hopes to Solve the Bengals' Problems

Sep 27, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) celebrates with Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) after catching a touchdown pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
AllBengals Insiders+

Three Bold Predictions For Sunday's Game Against Washington