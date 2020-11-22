Watch: Chase Young Crushes Joe Burrow Near Goal-Line

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow tried to make a play on fourth-down, but his former college teammate had other plans.

Chase Young crushed Burrow early in the second quarter of Sunday's game between Washington and Cincinnati.

Burrow was taken with the No. 1 pick in April's NFL Draft. Young was selected with the No. 2 pick.

The Bengals' signal-caller wasn't injured. He did fumble the ball, but his was fourth down, so it didn't hurt Cincinnati much.

Watch the hit below.