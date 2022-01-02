Bengals Announce Inactives Ahead of Sunday's Game Against Chiefs
CINCINNATI — The Bengals host the Chiefs on Sunday afternoon at Paul Brown Stadium.
They can clinch the AFC North with a win. It would be their first division title since 2015.
Linebacker Germaine Pratt is inactive for Sunday's game. Rookies Cam Sample, Tyler Shelvin and D'Ante Smith are also out. Jake Browning, Trayveon Williams and Jalen Davis are also inactive.
That means Brandon Allen will serve as Joe Burrow's backup, despite spending most of the week on the COVID-19 reserve list.
