Watch: Bengals Celebrate Blowout Win Over Ravens

BALTIMORE — The Bengals crushed the Ravens 41-17 on Sunday in Baltimore. Cincinnati's first-team offense scored on six of their final seven possessions.

Joe Burrow completed 23-of-38 passes for a career-high 416 yards and three touchdowns. Ja'Marr Chase had eight receptions for 201 yards and one score.

Both guys received game balls after the win. The entire defense also got a game ball after holding Lamar Jackson and the Ravens to just 17 points. Watch the postgame celebration below. For more on the win, go here.

