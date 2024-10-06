All Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals Release Inactives Ahead of Week 5 Matchup With Baltimore Ravens

The Bengals will be without two starters on Sunday.

James Rapien

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (98) remains down after a play before heading to the locker room early in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 2 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. The Chiefs took a 26-25 win with a go-ahead field goal as time expired.
Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (98) remains down after a play before heading to the locker room early in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 2 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. The Chiefs took a 26-25 win with a go-ahead field goal as time expired. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are healthier than they've been in recent weeks, but they'll still be without two key starters on Sunday.

Cornerback Mike Hilton (knee) and Sheldon Rankins (hamstring) are officially inactive. The Bengals did elevate Jalen Davis from the practice squad.

Myles Murphy and McKinnley Jackson are officially active. Murphy will make his 2024 debut and Jackson is making his NFL debut. Both players missed the first four games of the season due to knee injuries. BJ Hill is also back after missing two games with a hamstring injury.

Trenton Irwin, Cedric Johnson, Tanner Hudson and Tanner McLachlan are also inactive.

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Cincinnati Bengals Week 4 Report Card: Offense and Special Teams Shine

Cincinnati Bengals Snap Count Analysis: DJ Turner Outplays Cam Taylor-Britt

Three Takeaways From Cincinnati Bengals’ 34-24 Win Over Carolina Panthers

Cincinnati Bengals Find Halftime Holy Grail in 34-24 Win Over Carolina Panthers

Joe Burrow Shares 5 Reasons Why Bengals Should Be Excited About Rest of 2024 Season

Watch: Zac Taylor Gives Out Game Balls, Bengals Celebrate Win Over Panthers

Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals’ 34-24 Win Over Carolina Panthers

Postgame Observations: Cincinnati Bengals Beat Carolina Panthers for First Win Of Season

Trey Hendrickson Suffers Stinger in Cincinnati Bengals’ Win Over Carolina Panthers

Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals' 38-33 Loss to Washington Commanders

Postgame Observations: Jayden Daniels Leads Commanders Past Joe Burrow and the Bengals 38-33

Report: Joe Burrow Makes Notable Change to Pregame Warmup With Basketball Shots

-----

Join the 47,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Published
James Rapien
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals On SI. He's also the host of the Locked on Bengals podcast and Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. The Cincinnati native also wrote a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals called Enter The Jungle. Prior to joining Bengals On SI, Rapien worked at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati

Home/Gameday