Bengals vs 49ers: National Analysts Make Picks for Week 14 Matchup

    December 12, 2021
    Cincinnati Bengals vs San Francisco 49ers: National Analysts Make Picks for Week 14 Matchup

    Cincinnati is hoping to improve to 8-5 this season.
    CINCINNATI — The Bengals are home underdogs on Sunday's against the 49ers. 

    Our staff is torn on the game, with five of our seven writers picking against Cincinnati

    The Bengals are healthier than expected and it's certainly a winnable game, especially if they take advantage of the 49ers' biggest weakness

    Eight national experts from CBS Sports weighed in on every Week 14 matchup, including Cincinnati vs San Francisco. Five of them picked the Bengals.

    "I'm wary of Joe Burrow's injuries, but I'm more wary of Jimmy Garoppolo. He struggled last week against the Seahawks, throwing two interceptions and he took a safety," Jordan Dajani wrote. "The 49ers are at their best when they are running the ball and playing good defense, but it looks like Elijah Mitchell is banged up with a couple different issues, Deebo Samuel's status for this week is still unknown and the defense is dealing with multiple injuries. I'm taking the Bengals here."

    Samuel is expected to play on Sunday, but he is dealing with a groin injury and could be less than 100%. Check out their picks here

    For more on the matchup, watch the video below

    Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

