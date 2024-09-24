Germaine Pratt Details What Went Wrong For Bengals Defense Against Commanders
CINCINNATI — The Bengals got punched in the mouth on Monday night in the first NFL game since 1940 without a punt or turnover. Cincinnati certainly didn't do enough to affect the latter number, as Washington scored touchdowns on five of six non-kneeldown drives.
A disgraceful performance at home that linebacker Germaine Pratt knows must change quickly.
"We just got to be next man up," Pratt told our Elise Jesse in the locker room. "You got to just play sound football. You know, you got to make plays in critical situations. I didn't make the play in a critical situation. You go back to the fourth down. I didn't contain him (Jayden Daniels), and he was able to be mobile, get out of the pocket, and get a straight line to gain the first down. So I blame me. I don't think it's on the D line. It's on me."
Washington's QB amassed 293 total yards and three touchdowns in just his third career start.
"A mobile quarterback making plays with his legs, and then, he controlled the game tonight," Pratt said about the rookie. "He managed the game well. He did electric with his feet, and then he just made explosive plays when he needed to."
That he did, Daniels set a rookie record (minimum 20 passes) for completion percentage in a game on Monday night.
