NFL Films Analyst Praises Joe Burrow Ahead of Sunday's Game Against Broncos
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is playing at a high level.
The 25-year-old nearly led Cincinnati to an improbable comeback against San Francisco in Week 14.
Greg Cosell of NFL Films and the ESPN's NFL Matchup Show talked with Lindsay Patterson about Burrow's performance this season in an exclusive interview with All Bengals.
"I thought Burrow was outstanding overall in the game. I thought he threw the ball very well. I thought he made tough throws under pressure," Cosell said. "Burrow strikes me as a guy that is extremely confident. Confident at times almost to a fault where he can be a little reckless and I think that will be channeled as he plays more. He's only in his second year and I think people forget that. He's only a second year player who missed the last part of his rookie year."
Burrow enters Week 15 tied with Trevor Lawrence for the league lead in interceptions thrown (14). Not all of them have been on the second-year signal-caller, but turnovers have been a point of emphasis for the Bengals in recent weeks. It's worth noting that he's also top-10 in plenty of categories including completion percentage, touchdowns and quarterback rating.
It's no secret that Burrow is a confident player. It's interesting that someone like Cosell, who strictly bases his observations on film and X's and O's, sees that quality in the Bengals' star.
"He just strikes me from tape study as being a really aggressive mindset kind of player," Cosell said. "He believes he can make throws and he's very aggressive throwing to the 1-on-1's outside the numbers. Even when corners are in off coverage when you're probably coached not to make those kinds of throws."
Burrow hopes to lead the Bengals to victory against the Broncos in Denver on Sunday afternoon.
Watch Patterson's entire conversation with Cosell below.
