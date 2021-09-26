Halftime Observations: Bengals Have 14-7 Lead Over Steelers

Cincinnati is looking for its' first win in Pittsburgh since 2015.

PITTSBURGH — The Bengals have a 14-7 halftime lead over the Steelers.

Joe Burrow found Ja'Marr Chase for a 34-yard touchdown that gave Cincinnati the lead late in the second quarter. Watch the play here.

The Bengals' defense has played well. Check out some of our halftime observations below.

Mixed Bag for Burrow

Burrow made a poor throw to Tyler Boyd on Cincinnati's second drive of the game. The ball was deflected and popped into the air where Terrell Edmunds was waiting.

It was Burrow's fourth interception in two quarters. The young quarterback is 7-of-9 for 111 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He's played well outside of the interception.

Dominant Defense

The Bengals' defense kept the Steelers in check for most of the first half. They forced three punts and an interception on the Steelers' first four drives.

Ben Roethlisberger rallied at the end of the half, as Pittsburgh went on a 15-play, 86-yard drive that ended with a 4-yard touchdown for rookie tight end Pat Freiermuth.

Big Time Play

The Bengals had multiple standout plays in the first half, but Boyd got things going with a great catch and run for a touchdown. Watch the play below.

The Bengals Will Win If...

They continue to make Roethlisberger and the Steelers' offense uncomfortable. Pittsburgh's offense has struggled for most of the game. The Bengals need to continue to win the battle in the trenches.

They also need their offense to get going. Burrow doesn't have Tee Higgins, but they should still be an explosive unit.

Getting Joe Mixon into a rhythm on the ground could make things easier on the entire offense.

For more on this game, including highlights, go here.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more with the season opener just a few days away!



You May Also Like:

All Bengals Staff Gives Picks For Sunday's Game in Pittsburgh

Tee Higgins and Trae Waynes Are Both "Doubtful for Sunday's Game

Joe Burrow on Hits: "It is What it is

Watch: Trae Waynes, Tee Higgins and Xavier Su'a-Filo Work Out at Practice

Film Breakdown: A Look at Passing Concepts the Bengals Should Utilize

Zac Taylor Betting Favorite to be First NFL Head Coach Fired This Season

Injury Updates: Tee Higgins, Xavier Su'a-Filo and Trae Waynes

Bengals Rookie Ja'Marr Chase Off to Record-Setting Start This Season

Zac Taylor Worried About Sacks, Not Hits That Joe Burrow is Taking

Bengals Add Familiar Face in Offensive Line Room

Trae Waynes Working Out, Hoping to Return From Injured Hamstring

Bengals Open as Underdogs to Steelers in Week 3

Dave Lapham Weighs in on the State of the Offensive Line

Three Down Look: Bengals Flop Against Bears in Windy City

Randy Moss Says He's Still Got it: 'I'll Score a Touchdown on These Fools"

T.J. Watt Could Play Against Bengals Despite Groin Injury

Four Takeaways From the Bengals' Loss to the Bears

Snap Count Breakdown From Cincinnati's 20-17 Loss to Chicago

Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase Offer Solution to Struggles on Offense

Joe Mixon Vows to be Better Following Loss to Bears

Winners and Losers from the Bengals' 20-17 Loss to Chicago

Postgame Observations: Bengals Lose to Bears 20-17

-----



Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook