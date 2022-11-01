Halftime Observations: Bengals' Offense Struggling, Browns Lead 11-0 on Monday Night Football

CLEVELAND — The Bengals trail the Browns 11-0 at halftime. Cincinnati's offense struggled throughout the half and the defense made some big plays, but they couldn't stop Nick Chubb and the Browns late in the first half.

Wacky First Quarter

Neither team scored in the first quarter and they both had a turnover. Cincinnati put together a 9-play, 54-yard drive to start the game, but Myles Garrett tipped a Burrow pass that led to an AJ Green interception.

Burrow has thrown an interception on the opening drive in 3-straight games against the Browns.

Ugly Offense

Joe Burrow completed 15-of-20 passes for 103 yards and one interception. He also fumbled when Sione Takitaki knocked the ball out if his hands while he was attempting to throw a pass.

Burrow's been sacked three times. The offense went three-and-out on three drives in a row, sandwiched in-between an interception and a fumble.

Big Plays

The Bengals' defense forced a huge turnover late in the first half when Jessie Bates, Vonn Bell and Sam Hubbard hit Jacoby Brissett. The veteran quarterback threw the ball, but Akeem Davis-Gaither was there to intercept it.

The offense couldn't convert the drive into points

Safety Vonn Bell intercepted Amari Cooper's first career pass. It's his fourth interception of the season.

Bengals defensive tackle B.J. Hill blocked Cade York's 53-yard field goal attempt in the first quarter to help keep the game scoreless.

Missed Kick

Evan McPherson missed a 47-yard field goal with 40 seconds left in the first half.

The Bengals Will Win If...

Their offense has to get going. They've struggled to put anything together after their opening drive.

Cincinnati doesn't have Ja'Marr Chase, but that doesn't mean their offense should be as bad as it was in the first half. Burrow was inconsistent, Mike Thomas dropped a pass that would've been a first down and Jonah Williams gave up a key sack to Myles Garrett on third down.

The Bengals have to get it together on offense if they're going to have any shot of winning this game. Star cornerback Chidobe Awuzie suffered a right knee injury late in the second quarter and was carted to the locker room. He won't return.

If Cincinnati is going to win this game, Burrow and the offense have to get going. The Browns will receive the second half kickoff.

