Halftime Observations: Bengals Start Slow, Tied With Titans 10-10

NASHVILLE — The Bengals and Titans are tied at 10 at halftime. Cincinnati got off to a slow start, but they went on a 9-play, 92-yard drive to tie the game late in the second quarter when Samaje Perine scored on a 7-yard run. Here are some halftime observations:

Slow Start

Joe Burrow completed just five of his first 10 passes for 19 yards. Cincinnati started 0-for-3 on third down and picked up just two first downs in the first quarter.

The Bengals finished with just 31 yards in the first quarter and averaged 2.4 yards-per-play.

Six of their 13 plays in the first quarter came from inside their own 10-yard line.

Burrow is 12-of-20 for 122 yards. He also has 30 rushing yards.

Defense Stands Strong

The Bengals' defense gave up a 69 yard reception on a screen to Derrick Henry, but they've kept him in check for most of the game. He has 13 yards on seven carries.

Cincinnati hasn't forced a turnover, but holding Tennessee to 10 points in sufficient.

Sloppy Special Teams

The Bengals were called for two holding penalties and an illegal block out of bounds in the first half. All three penalties happened on punt returns, which cost the Bengals' valuable field position.

The Bengals Will Win If...

They find a way to get going on offense. They struggled early and haven't been able to move the ball consistently. They're going to need to score at least two touchdowns in the second half to realistically have a chance to win this game.

On defense, they need to get more pressure on Ryan Tannehill and find a way to force a turnover or two.

