Halftime Observations: Bengals Start Slow, Trail Chiefs 21-10
KANSAS CITY — The Chiefs gave the Bengals all they can handle in the first half of Sunday's AFC Championship Game.
Kansas City has a 21-10 lead at halftime. Here are some observations from the first half:
Slow Start
The Bengals were hoping to get off to a fast start, but it didn't happen. Cincinnati lost the coin toss and Kansas City deferred, which meant the Bengals received the opening kickoff.
Cincinnati went three-and-out and Kansas City scored touchdowns on all their first three possessions. The Bengals drove downfield on their second possession, but settled for a field goal.
Questionable Calls
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor was visibly upset on Patrick Mahomes' second touchdown pass of the day.
Sam Hubbard and Trey Hendrickson appeared to be closing in on a sack, but were unable to bring down the Chiefs star quarterback. Taylor thought it should've been holding or an illegal block in the back.
The Chiefs defensive backs also got away with grabbing Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins in the end zone. No penalty was called, which was surprising to most observers. The Bengals settled for a field goal.
Serious Injury
Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah suffered a left knee injury in the first quarter and is doubtful to return. He didn't put any weight on his left leg and spent some time in the medical tent before being carted to the locker room.
Big Stop
The Bengals' defense kept the Chiefs out of the end zone when Andy Reid opted to go for the touchdown with the ball on the one-yard line and five seconds remaining.
Eli Apple tackled Tyreek Hill in the open field to prevent the score and give Cincinnati some momentum going into halftime.
The Bengals Will Win If...
They have to find a way to generate some explosive plays. They've struggled to move the ball consistently and settling for field goals isn't going to beat the Chiefs.
On defense, they need to pressure Patrick Mahomes. He's playing at an elite level, but if they can put some pressure on him, then they'll have a chance to force a turnover or two.
The Chiefs will receive the kickoff to start the second half, which puts the Bengals in a tough spot. They desperately need a stop.
