Halftime Observations: Bengals Wilting in Primetime, Trail Jaguars 14-0

CINCINNATI — The Jaguars lead the Bengals 14-0 at halftime. Jacksonville was dominant from the opening kickoff.

Rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence has completed 9-of-13 passes for 127 yards. He's also ran for 26 yards and one touchdown.

The Bengals' offense only has four first downs and three of them came on their opening drive.

Here are some observations of an awful half of football for Cincinnati:

Slow Start

Joe Burrow completed 6-of-7 passes on the Bengals' first drive, but they failed to get any points. Ja'Marr Chase was called for offensive pass interference, which helped stall a drive that ended with Evan McPherson's first missed field goal of the season. The rookie kicked it wide left. The Bengals punted three times following their opening drive.

Questionable Playcalling

On the Bengals' third possession of the game, Zac Taylor called a run play on 2nd-and-16. Joe Mixon ran for two yards. Burrow's pass was incomplete on 3rd-and-14 and the Bengals were forced to punt.

Huge Stop

The Bengals' defense stopped the Jaguars on 4th-and-goal at the one yard line with 53 seconds in the first half. They struggled for most of the half, but that stop kept them in the game and prevented Jacksonville from extending their 14-point lead.

The Bengals Will Win the Game If...

They find a way to slow down the Jaguars' offense. Jacksonville went up and down the field in the first half and dominated the time of possession in the first half.

On offense, Taylor better wake up. This looked eerily similar to the first half in Chicago. The Bengals are expected to beat a team like the Jaguars and they're certainly expected to be explosive on offense. They haven't done either in the first half.

