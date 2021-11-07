Halftime Observations: Browns Lead Bengals 24-10 in Battle of Ohio

Cincinnati got off to a poor start on Sunday.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are going to need to rally if they're going to beat the Browns for the first time in the Joe Burrow era.

Cincinnati trails Cleveland 24-7 following an ugly, turnover-filled first half.

Burrow has completed 18-of-26 attempts for 199 yards and one interception.

Meanwhile, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield continues to have success against the Bengals. He completed 7-of-8 passes for 121 yards and one touchdown. Mayfield has a perfect 158.3 quarterback rating.

Here are some other halftime observations:

Turnovers

Burrow threw an ugly pick-six on the Bengals' first possession of the game. Denzel Ward cut in front of Ja'Marr Chase and returned it 99 yards for a touchdown to give the Browns a 7-0 lead.

Chase fumbled in the second quarter with the Bengals trailing 21-7. Cleveland settled for a field goal on that possession, but the 10 points off of turnovers has completely changed this game.

Ugly Injury

Safety Brandon Wilson was tackled awkwardly on the sidelines in the second quarter. He was on the ground for a few minutes before ultimately getting up and hopping to the cart.

Wilson suffered a left knee injury and won't return. Watch the video of him getting up and being carted off below.

The Bengals Will Win If...

The offense needs to produce a few big plays in the second half. They've moved the ball well, out gaining the Browns by more than 80 yards (241-160), but the scoreboard doesn't reflect it.

Will Tyler Boyd make an impact? He doesn't have a catch and has only been targeted once. If Cincinnati is going to rally, they're gonna need to get Boyd involved.

They also need their defense to do something positive. Mayfield is torching them and they've struggled to tackle Nick Chubb. Cincinnati is -2 in the turnover department. The Bengals need to find a way to generate a turnover of their own.

Watch highlights from the first half here.

