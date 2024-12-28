Halftime Observations: Cincinnati Bengals Lead Denver Broncos 7-3 in Must-Win Matchup
CINCINNATI — The Bengals have a 7-3 lead over the Broncos at halftime. They need to beat Denver to keep their season alive. Here are our halftime observations:
Tee Time
Joe Burrow found Tee Higgins for a two-yard touchdown with 1:49 left in the second quarter to give Cincinnati their first lead.
Burrow and the Bengals only score on one of their three possessions, but have moved the ball well. He's completed 15-of-20 passes for 121 yards and one touchdown.
Mike Gesicki has five catches for 40 yards. Higgins has three catches for 25 yards and a touchdown. Ja'Marr Chase has two catches for 20 yards.
Burrow has completed passes to seven different players in the first half.
Ja'Marr's Drop
The Bengals went on a 17-play, 58-yard drive that appeared to end with a two-yard touchdown pass from Burrow to Chase on third down from the two-yard line.
Chase dropped the ball after beating Riley Moss in the front corner of the end zone.
Cincinnati went for it on fourth down, but Burrow couldn't find anyone open and was sacked.
The drive took 9:14 off the clock, but didn't result in any points. It was the second time in the game that they failed on fourth down while in scoring range.
Chase's drop was obviously uncharacteristic and it cost the Bengals in a big moment.
Opening Possession
The Broncos won the coin toss and elected to receive the opening kickoff. They drove 58 yards in 10 plays, but were forced to settled for a 30-yard field goal after failing to convert a 4th-and-2 from Cincinnati's 12-yard line.
The Bengals resonded by driving 48 yards on 11 plays. They opted to go for it on 4th-and-1 from the Broncos' 22-yard line.
Joe Burrow handed off to Chase Brown, but Brown was stopped a half yard short of the line to gain.
It's a key sequence in the game, especially with the Bengals' playoff hopes hanging in the balance.
The Bengals Will Win If...
They have to continue to move the ball on offense, but they have to turn yards into points. The Bengals' offense controlled most of the first half, but they didn't execute in and around the red zone.
That has to change in the second half.
The defense forced two punts after giving up a field goal to start the game. Lou Anarumo's crew is playing well. They need to force a turnover or two in the second half.
Check out the first half stats below:
