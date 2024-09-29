All Bengals

Halftime Observations: Cincinnati Bengals' Offense Rolling, Lead Carolina Panthers 21-14

The Bengals are looking for their first win of the season.

James Rapien

Sep 29, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) runs for yards after catch against Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson (54) and safety Xavier Woods (25) during 1st quarter at Bank of America Stadium.
Sep 29, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) runs for yards after catch against Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson (54) and safety Xavier Woods (25) during 1st quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The Bengals have a 21-14 lead over the Panthers at halftime. They're looking for their first win of the season.

Here are our halftime observations:

Big Stop

The Bengals' defense got off to a slow start, allowing the Panthers to march downfield and get within one yard of the goal line. Fortunately for the road team, Kris Jenkins Jr. stepped up and made a big play on fourth down to keep the Panthers out of the end zone.

Offense

Joe Burrow completed 13-of-19 passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns. The biggest play of the half was a pass to Ja'Marr Chase on the left hash. Chase broke multiple tackles en route to a 63-yard touchdown. It's one of the best plays you'll see. Watch it here.

Tee Higgins led the Bengals in receiving, hauling in six catches for 60 yards. The fifth-year receiver also dew a pass interference penalty late in the second quarter that gave Cincinnati the ball at Carolina's four-yard line. Higgins drew another pass interference penalty on the next play that gave the Bengals the ball on the one-yard line.

Zack Moss scored on a one-yard touchdown pass from Burrow with one second left in the half.

Shaky Defense

The Bengals' defense has struggled of most of ther day. They forced one turnover and had the big goal line stop, but the Panthers are moving the ball up-and-down the field.

Andy Dalton has completed 16-of-21 passes for 124 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Diontae Johnson and Xavier Legette have combined for 10 receptions for 103 yards and one touchdown.

The Bengals Will Win If...

The Bengals' offense has to continue to move the ball consistently and put points on the board. Cincinnati has struggled to tackle on defense so there's no reason why anyone should expect them to stop the Panthers' offense in the second half.

Cincinnati receives the second half kickoff. Driving downfield for a touchdown would be big to start the second half.

James Rapien
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals On SI. He's also the host of the Locked on Bengals podcast and Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. The Cincinnati native also wrote a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals called Enter The Jungle. Prior to joining Bengals On SI, Rapien worked at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati

