Halftime Observations: Cincinnati Bengals Start Fast, Lead Atlanta Falcons 28-17

CINCINNATI — The Bengals lead the Falcons 28-17 at halftime. Cincinnati scored touchdowns their first four offensive possessions in the first half.

Here are some of our halftime observations:

Fast Start

The Bengals won the coin toss and opted to receive. They scored four plays later when Joe Burrow found Tyler Boyd for a 60-yard touchdown.

Cincinnati never trailed in the first half and their initial drive is a big reason why. Zac Taylor opted to take the ball and his aggressiveness paid off.

Offense On Fire

Burrow completed 21-of-25 passes for 344 yards and three touchdowns in the first half. He has a perfect 158.3 passer rating.

Burrow connected with Ja'Marr Chase for two touchdowns and Boyd for another score. Joe Mixon also has a rushing touchdown.

The Bengals are 3-for-4 on third down and have consistently moved the ball up and down the field.

Chase has five receptions for 112 yards and two touchdowns. Boyd has five receptions for 118 yards and a score.

The Bengals' offense picked up right where they left off last week in New Orleans and the Falcons' defense hasn't had any answers.

Chase was slow to get up following a third down late in the second quarter. We'll update his status when we know more.

The H Brothers

Sam Hubbard and Trey Hendrickson both made big plays in the first half.

Hendrickson forced Marcus Mariota to throw off-target on third down on Atlanta's first possession and the Falcons were forced to punt.

Hubbard deflected a pass on third down during the Falcons' second possession, which allowed the offense to get the ball back, march downfield and score their third-straight touchdown of the game.

Interior Help

B.J. Hill and Jay Tufele played well in the first half. The defensive tackle trio has seven tackles combined and have done enough to keep the Falcons' rushing attack in check.

Cincinnati doesn't have DJ Reader or Josh Tupou, but Hill and Tufele have held their own.

The Bengals Will Win If...

Cincinnati's offense has to continue to move the ball up and down the field. Put the pressure on a run-first Atlanta team. If they continue to score, this Falcons' offense will have to pass, which should lead to sacks, turnovers and punts in the second half.

It's worth noting that Atlanta did score on a 75-yarder from Mariota to Damiere Byrd late in the first half.

Burrow and company are rolling and it needs to continue, especially in the third quarter, if they're going to put the Falcons away and improve to 4-3 this season.

Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE. Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Film Breakdown: Bengals' Offensive Line Improving in Quest to Protect Burrow

Five Takeaways From the Bengals' Win over the Saints

Three Thoughts on Bengals' Win Over Saints in New Orleans

Watch: Joe Burrow Fired Up After Win Over Saints: 'Let's F------ Go!'

Winners and Losers From Bengals' 30-26 Win Over Saints

Joe Burrow on Ja'Marr Chase: 'He's One of the All-Time Greats'

Bengals Get Back to .500 With Comeback With Over New Orleans Saints

Zac Taylor Addresses Playcalling Speculation After Loss in Baltimore

Injury Updates on Tee Higgins and Jonah Williams Following Loss to Ravens

Bengals' Offense Ranked Near Bottom of NFL in Two Key Stats

Postgame Observations: Bengals' Rally Falls Short in Baltimore

Winners and Losers From Bengals' Loss to Ravens

Bengals Film Breakdown: Analyzing Ja'Marr Chase's Impact on Opposing Defenses

Joe Burrow Launches "The Joe Burrow Foundation"

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok