Halftime Observations: Joe Burrow Finds Ja'Marr Chase Late to Give Bengals 17-14 Lead Over Ravens
CINCINNATI — The Bengals have a 17-14 lead over the Ravens at the half. Joe Burrow found Ja'Marr Chase for a 41-yard touchdown with nine seconds remaining in the half to give Cincinnati their first lead.
The Bengals are hoping to improve to 2-3 on the season. Here are our halftime observations:
Hubbard Shines
Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard had one heck of a half. He finished with five tackles, one sack, two quarterback hits and two tackles for loss. He brought Derrick Henry down in the backfield to force a safety. The Ravens had the ball on their own two-yard line.
Hubbard's play cut the Ravens' lead to 14-9 with 5:47 left in the second quarter. It's the first safety the Bengals forced in nearly five years (Dec. 1, 2019 against the Jets).
Offense
Burrow completed 13-of-18 passes for 157 yards and two touchdowns. Ja'Marr Chase led the way with four catches for 76 yards and one touchdown after hauling in a 41-yard score with nine seconds left in the half. Tee Higgins has four receptions for 33 yards and one touchdown.
Burrow was sacked twice. The offense struggled to move the ball regularly, but showed signs of life late in the half when they sped up the Ravens to take their first lead of the game. They'll need to be more consistent in the second half if they're going to win the game.
Third-And-Short
The Bengals failed to get a 3rd-and-1 on their opening possession. They put an extra lineman on the field and Zack Moss was tackled for no gain.
Cincinnati faced another 3rd-and-1 in the second quarter. This time they decided to pass with an extra lineman in the game. Joe Burrow was sacked and the Bengals had to punt.
Key Injury
Bengals cornerback Dax Hill suffered a knee injury in the first quarter and won't return. He went to plant on his right leg and his knee bent at an awkward angle. Watch the play here.
Cincinnati is already without Mike Hilton. Look for DJ Turner II, Cam Taylor-Britt, Jalen Davis and Josh Newton to get the majority of snaps at cornerback.
The Bengals Will Win If...
The have to continue to move the ball on offense. They punted on four of their first five possessions of the half.
Cincinnati's defense is already without three starters. The offense has to take control of this game if they're going to win.
Hubbard has played great and the defense has done enough to slow down an explosive Ravens offense. The Bengals need to force a turnover or two. The offense needs to get in rhythm when they get the ball to start the second half.
