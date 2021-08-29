Halftime Observations: Joe Burrow Returns, Bengals Trail Dolphins 14-13

The star quarterback returned to the field on Sunday.

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow returned to action on Sunday afternoon, but he wasn't out there long.

The 24-year-old was on the field for three plays before being pulled for backup Brandon Allen. Burrow threw one pass, but rookie wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase dropped it.

The Bengals trail 14-13. Here are some halftime observations:

Rookie Shines

Chase's drop will be talked about all week, but another rookie showed off his hands in the first half. Chris Evans had a 29-yard touchdown reception in the first half. He's been electric throughout training camp and the preseason.

The Michigan product is a lock to make the 53-man roster. He has a chance to contribute at some point this season despite playing behind Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine. Watch the touchdown here.

Irwin Holds On

Wide receiver Trenton Irwin had a nice 23-yard catch, despite taking a big hit from a Dolphins safety. He's fighting for a roster spot, but has had a great preseason.

Irwin is trying to beat out Trent Taylor and Stanley Morgan for one of the final roster spots.

Kareem Flashes

Khalid Kareem missed the Bengals' first two preseason games, but the second-year player flashed on the first drive of the game. He deflected a pass and sacked Dolphins quarterback Reid Sinnett. He's also expected to make the final roster.

Meanwhile, defensive end Noah Spence has had a few nice rushes, but he was called for a horse collar tackle, which helped the Dolphins ultimately take a 14-10 lead.

Guard Watch

Two rookies—Jackson Carman and D'Ante Smith—appear to be the backup right and left guards, respectively. Quinton Spain and Xavier Su'a-Filo are the starters.

Other Observations

Rookie kicker Evan McPherson made a 57-yard field goal right before halftime. He's been great throughout the preseason.

Burrow got a standing ovation as he walked out onto the field for his first drive of the season.

Tee Higgins didn't play, even though the rest of the first team offense was out there.

