Halftime Observations: Shorthanded Bengals Start Slow, Lead Browns 13-3

CINCINNATI — The Bengals lead the Browns 13-3 at halftime. It's been another weird game between the in-state rivals.

Here are our halftime observations:

Slow Start

Joe Burrow and the Bengals' offense got off to a slow start. The star quarterback completed just 4-of-12 passes to start the game for 27 yards.

Cincinnati punted on each of their first three possessions and only racked up two first downs in the process.

He recovered from a slow start and led the Bengals' on two touchdown drives. Burrow is 9-of-21 for 110 yards and one touchdown. It may be ugly, but he appeared to get into a rhythm in the second quarter.

Injuries Piling Up

Tyler Boyd injured a finger on his right hand on the second play of the game and won't return.

Tee Higgins is active, but is dealing with a hamstring injury and only played one snap in the first half.

The Bengals are already without starting tight end Hayden Hurst. If they're going to win this game, they're going to have to do it without some of their best players.

Tough Defense

Lou Anarumo's crew answered the bell by starting strong. They forced a turnover on downs on the Browns' first possession after giving up multiple first downs. Then they responded by forcing back-to-back three-and-outs.

DJ Reader came up with a batted pass in the red zone, which helped Cincinnati hold Cleveland to just a field goal late in the second quarter.

Chasin Chase

Ja'Marr Chase was a bright spot in the first half for the Bengals, finishing with five receptions for 53 yards and one touchdown.

Burrow's best throw of the half was to Chase. He threw an absolute dime to the star wide receiver for a 15-yard touchdown. Watch the play here.

Penalties

NFL official Jerome Boger and his crew have been busy. They threw nine penalty flags in the first half (six on Cleveland, three on Cincinnati).

Chase drew a pass interference on star Browns cornerback Denzel Ward to set up his 15-yard touchdown.

Cleveland also roughed the punter to give Cincinnati a first down earlier on that drive.

The Bengals Will Win If...

They find a way to move the ball consistently on offense.

With Boyd out and Higgins unlikely to return, Cincinnati has to find a way to get points. Burrow struggled for most of the first half. Getting him going and being able to sustain drives will go a long way for a shorthanded Bengals' offense.

On defense, they need to force a turnover or two. If they can do that, then it could give them the momentum they need to beat the Browns and win their fifth-straight game.

