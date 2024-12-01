Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins Discuss 'Hard to Process' Season From Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Bengals star receivers Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase each scored on Sunday and did their best to help Cincinnati in a losing effort against Pittsburgh 44-38.
The season is essentially over having to win every single game from here on out and get plenty of losing help from the rest of the AFC wild-card contenders. The Athletic gives Cincinnati a 3% chance to make the playoffs.
"It's frustrating," Higgins said about the way this season has gone. "It's frustrating, but we gotta figure it out and try to turn this thing around for the last five games."
Chase had plenty of short responses after posting six catches for 86 yards and one score.
"It's hard to process," Chase said about another loss while scoring 30-plus points. "We can't get a win right now."
The Bengals are about to enter evaluation mode right after Thanksgiving during one of the most prolific offensive seasons the team's ever posted.
"I don't know," Chase said about there still being something to play for. "I'm just playing with the guys, making memories."
