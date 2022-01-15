Halftime Observations: Joe Burrow is Dealing, Bengals Lead Raiders 20-13

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are one half away from ending their playoff drought. They have a 20-13 halftime lead over the Raiders.

Cincinnati hasn't won a playoff game since Jan. 6, 1991. They're 30 minutes away from ending the drought and slaying the postseason demon that has plagued the franchise for more than three decades.

Here are some halftime observations:

Fast Start

The Bengals' offense has scored on all four of their possessions. Joe Burrow took them on a 10-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a 7-yard touchdown pass to C.J. Uzomah.

The Bengals defense followed it up with by forcing a turnover thanks to Trey Hendrickson's strip sack of Derek Carr.

Las Vegas held Cincinnati to a field goal, but points are points, especially in a playoff game.

The Bengals' offense has struggled in the red zone, only scoring touchdowns on two of their four appearances, but they've consistently moved the ball downfield and all of their drives have ended in points.

Joe's Cooking

Burrow completed 12-of-18 passes for 146 yards and two touchdowns. He made a few amazing throws, including an improbable 10-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Boyd.

Burrow continues to play at an extremely high level. Burrow only threw for 148 yards in Cincinnati's Week 11 win in Las Vegas. He nearly topped that in the first half.

Chasin Chase

Ja'Marr Chase was great in the first half. The rookie wide receiver has four receptions for 65 yards and 22 rushing yards.

He picked up where he left off after leading the Bengals in receptions and yards during the regular season.

The Bengals Will Win If...

The continue to keep Burrow upright. He's only been sacked once and picked up right where he left off after record-setting performances against the Ravens and Chiefs.

Cincinnati needs to slow down the Raiders' rushing attack. Josh Jacobs is averaging eight yards per carry.

The Bengals have done a good job of limiting tight end Darren Waller and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow.

Cincinnati receives the second half kickoff. Scoring on that possession would do wonders for their chances of securing the win.

