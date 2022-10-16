Skip to main content

Watch: Joe Burrow Finds Joe Mixon for 9-Yard Touchdown, Bengals and Saints Tied 7-7

Cincinnati is tied with New Orleans 7-7.

NEW ORLEANS — Joe Burrow led the Bengals on a 12-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a 9-yard touchdown pass to Joe Mixon. 

Cincinnati and New Orleans are tied 7-7 with 45 seconds remaining in the first quarter. Watch the play below.

Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE. Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Zac Taylor Addresses Playcalling Speculation After Loss in Baltimore

Injury Updates on Tee Higgins and Jonah Williams Following Loss to Ravens

Bengals' Offense Ranked Near Bottom of NFL in Two Key Stats

Postgame Observations: Bengals' Rally Falls Short in Baltimore

Winners and Losers From Bengals' Loss to Ravens

Bengals Film Breakdown: Analyzing Ja'Marr Chase's Impact on Opposing Defenses

Joe Burrow Launches "The Joe Burrow Foundation"

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Joe Mixon Hasn't Lost Confidence in Run Game, Despite Early Season Struggles

Three Thoughts on Bengals' Win Over Dolphins

Winners and Losers From Bengals' Primetime Win Over Dolphins

Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Dolphins 27-15 to improve to 2-2

Willie Anderson and Isaac Curtis Enshrined in Bengals' Ring of Honor

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Aug 27, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Jeff Gunter (93) high fives fans after a preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at Paycor Stadium. Cincinnati won 16-7. Mandatory Credit: Albert Cesare-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals Defensive End Suffers Injury in Warmups, Won't Play Against Saints

By James Rapien
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks to his spot for stretching before an NFL Week 5 game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. Nfl Cincinnati Bengals At Baltimore Ravens Oct 9 0086
Gameday

Look: Joe Burrow Wears Ja'Marr Chase's National Championship Jersey to Superdome

By James Rapien
Sep 29, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) catches a pass and runs to the end zone in the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports
Gameday

Bengals Announce Inactives Ahead of Sunday's Game Against Saints

By James Rapien
F7558CC5-8825-45D7-B03B-3885D7808891
News

Saints Star Rookie Chris Olave Not Expected to Play Against Bengals

By James Rapien
Joe Burrow, Andy Dalton
AllBengals Insiders+

NFL Week 6 Key Matchups: Cincinnati Bengals at New Orleans Saints

By Nicole Zembrodt
Sep 29, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) walks off the field after their victory over the Miami Dolphins at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
AllBengals Insiders+

Cincinnati Bengals Need to Get Tyler Boyd More Involved on Offense

By Elise Jesse
Joe Burrow, Smile, Raiders
News

Analyzing Bengals Ticket Prices For Week 6 Road Matchup With Saints

By James Rapien
Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase White Jerseys
AllBengals Insiders+

All Bengals Staff Makes Picks For Week 6 Matchup Against New Orleans Saints

By James Rapien