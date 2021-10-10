    • October 10, 2021
    Watch: Joe Burrow Finds Samaje Perine For Touchdown, Bengals Lead Packers 7-0

    Cincinnati has the early lead on Sunday against Green Bay.
    CINCINNATI — The Bengals have taken an early 7-0 lead over the Packers at Paul Brown Stadium. 

    Joe Burrow led the offense on a 10-play, 51-yard drive that ended with a four-yard touchdown reception by Samaje Perine. Watch the play below. 

    Oct 10, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass during warmups prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
