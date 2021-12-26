Skip to main content
    Watch: Joe Burrow Finds Tee Higgins for Touchdown, Bengals Crushing Ravens

    Cincinnati is hoping to improve to 9-6 on the season.
    Author:

    CINCINNATI — The Bengals are on the verge of moving into sole possession of first place in the AFC North. 

    Joe Burrow found Tee Higgins for his fourth touchdown pass of the day and Higgins' second score to give the Bengals a 41-21 lead midway through the fourth quarter.

    Watch the play below.

    -----

    Dec 26, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) makes a catch against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
