Skip to main content

Watch: Joe Burrow Throws 15-Yard Touchdown to Ja'Marr Chase, Bengals Trail Saints 23-21

Burrow has two touchdown passes and one touchdown run.

NEW ORLEANS — Joe Burrow found Ja'Marr Chase for a 15-yard touchdown with 3:30 left in the third quarter, but the Bengals still trail the Saints 23-21. Watch the play below. For more highlights, go here.

Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE. Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Zac Taylor Addresses Playcalling Speculation After Loss in Baltimore

Injury Updates on Tee Higgins and Jonah Williams Following Loss to Ravens

Bengals' Offense Ranked Near Bottom of NFL in Two Key Stats

Postgame Observations: Bengals' Rally Falls Short in Baltimore

Winners and Losers From Bengals' Loss to Ravens

Bengals Film Breakdown: Analyzing Ja'Marr Chase's Impact on Opposing Defenses

Joe Burrow Launches "The Joe Burrow Foundation"

Joe Mixon Hasn't Lost Confidence in Run Game, Despite Early Season Struggles

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Three Thoughts on Bengals' Win Over Dolphins

Winners and Losers From Bengals' Primetime Win Over Dolphins

Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Dolphins 27-15 to improve to 2-2

Willie Anderson and Isaac Curtis Enshrined in Bengals' Ring of Honor

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Oct 16, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) celebrates a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Gameday

Halftime Observations: Bengals Trail Saints 20-14 With Defense Struggling

By James Rapien
Joe Burrow
Gameday

Watch: Joe Burrow Runs for 19-Yard Touchdown, Bengals Trail Saints 17-14

By James Rapien
Oct 16, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) tosses the ball to receivers during warm up before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Gameday

Watch: Joe Burrow Finds Joe Mixon for 9-Yard Touchdown, Bengals and Saints Tied 7-7

By James Rapien
Aug 27, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Jeff Gunter (93) high fives fans after a preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at Paycor Stadium. Cincinnati won 16-7. Mandatory Credit: Albert Cesare-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals Defensive End Suffers Injury in Warmups, Won't Play Against Saints

By James Rapien
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks to his spot for stretching before an NFL Week 5 game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. Nfl Cincinnati Bengals At Baltimore Ravens Oct 9 0086
Gameday

Look: Joe Burrow Wears Ja'Marr Chase's National Championship Jersey to Superdome

By James Rapien
Sep 29, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) catches a pass and runs to the end zone in the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports
Gameday

Bengals Announce Inactives Ahead of Sunday's Game Against Saints

By James Rapien
F7558CC5-8825-45D7-B03B-3885D7808891
News

Saints Star Rookie Chris Olave Not Expected to Play Against Bengals

By James Rapien
Joe Burrow, Andy Dalton
AllBengals Insiders+

NFL Week 6 Key Matchups: Cincinnati Bengals at New Orleans Saints

By Nicole Zembrodt