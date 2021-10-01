October 1, 2021
Watch: Joe Burrow Throws Touchdown to C.J. Uzomah, Bengals Strike Quick in Second Half Against Jaguars

Cincinnati cut Jacksonville's lead in half.
CINCINNATI — The Bengals' offense got off to a slow start on Thursday night, but they scored on their first possession of the second half. 

Joe Burrow found C.J. Uzomah for a 22-yard touchdown, as the Bengals went on a four-play, 69-yard drive. Watch the touchdown below. 

