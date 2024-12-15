Joe Burrow Turns Page After Win Over Titans Keeps Small Playoff Hopes Alive
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow and the Bengals did enough to keep the playoff flame alive for another week against Tennessee. The Bengals passer turned it over three times and threw three touchdowns in one of the wonkiest NFL games this century.
The two teams combined for 10 turnovers, but Burrow is just happy his side can live to fight another day.
"We're not out of it yet," Burrow said after the win. "We got to play better than we did today going forward, but you know we need a lot of help from across the league team speed and teams that need to lose for us to get in. But as long as we keep controlling what we can control and keep winning, give ourselves a chance."
The Colts are currently beating the Broncos, which would open up a more realistic path to that final AFC wild-card seed. One of many outside losing results Cincinnati needs from the Broncos, Colts, and Dolphins (lost to Houston on Sunday) the rest of the season.
Cincinnati holds a 4% chance to make the playoffs on The Athletic as of this writing.
