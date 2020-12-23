Watch: Joe Mixon Cheers After Bengals' Defense Stops Steelers on Monday Night

Joe Mixon cheers just like any other Bengals fan

CINCINNATI — Most people saw the video of Joe Mixon driving around Cincinnati poking fun at Pittsburgh wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster after the Bengals' win over the Steelers.

But wait, there's more.

The 24-year-old running back was at the game and cheered just like any other Bengals fan when his team clinched the win on Monday Night Football.

