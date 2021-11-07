Skip to main content
    November 7, 2021
    Watch: Joe Mixon Puts a Defender in the Blender, Scores Touchdown

    Cincinnati and Cleveland are tied 7-7.
    CINCINNATI — The Bengals' offense answered the bell following a Denzel Ward pick-six. Joe Burrow took Cincinnati on a 9-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a Joe Mixon 11-yard touchdown run. 

    The Bengals and Browns are tied 7-7 with 4:10 remaining in the first quarter. Watch the play below.

