Jonah Williams Carted Off With Right Knee Injury

Jonah Williams is out for the game
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are in the process of falling to 2-9-1 on the season. The Dolphins have a 19-7 lead late in the fourth quarter. 

Unfortunately for Cincinnati, losing the game is just insult to injury. 

Bengals left tackle Jonah Williams was carted off the field with a right knee injury he suffered early in the fourth quarter. He was quickly declared out for the game. 

Williams has made 10 starts at left for the Bengals this season. Hopefully the injury isn't as serious as it looked. 

The Bengals selected Williams in the first-round (11th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft. He missed his entire rookie year with a shoulder injury. 

Rookie Hakeem Adeniji replaced Williams at left tackle. 

