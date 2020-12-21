Watch: Steelers Wide Receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster Dances on Bengals Logo During Warmups

CINCINNATI — Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster said he was going to dance on the Bengals' logo before Monday night's matchup at Paul Brown Stadium and that's exactly what he did.

The 24-year-old has made it part of his pregame routine. He danced on the Bills' logo last week before the Steelers' 26-15 loss in Buffalo

“I’m not going to stop being myself,” Smith-Schuster said last week. “I’m going to be the JuJu I came into me. Authentic. TikTok is a new [social media] platform that I’ve used to touch my fans and grow. This is something that I’ve been doing since I started the season, midseason. I even did it on the Cowboys logo, so it’s not just their [the Bills] logo, but the Steelers logo, and I plan to just keep doing it. I’m just having fun, doing myself.”

Bengals safety Vonn Bell laughed it off last week, but admitted that it was an immature act.

"He’s still young minded. He loves the game. He loves going out there [and] playing," Bell said. "It’s kind of disrespectful at the end of the day. But they’re on top right now so you can’t really say nothing right now. We just gotta go out there, between the lines, go out there and hit him and let him know where he stands."

