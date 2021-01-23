NewsAll Bengals+
NFL Championship Sunday: Who Will Advance to Super Bowl LV?

Picks for Championship Sunday are here!
CINCINNATI — Stellar quarterback play and quality offenses have helped the Packers, Buccaneers, Chiefs and Bills make it all the way to NFL Championship Sunday. 

The Packers (-3.5) and Chiefs (-3) are home favorites. Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes were the two best quarterbacks in the NFL this season. 

Their ability combined with good, not great defenses, gives them the edge on Sunday. 

The Buccaneers will be without star wide receiver Antonio Brown, which hurts an offense that has been a roller coaster this season. 

The Bills are one dimensional without running back Zack Moss, who's out for the rest of the season after undergoing ankle surgery. 

We're not going to get a bad matchup in the Super Bowl. Packers-Chiefs would be amazing, but so would Bucs-Bills, Chiefs-Bucs or Bills-Packers. 

After going 3-1 in the Divisional Round, check out my picks for Championship Sunday, along with the picks from other Sports Illustrated team publishers below.

