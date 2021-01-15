NewsAll Bengals+
Playoff Predictions for the NFL Divisional Round

Here are my picks for the divisional round!
Author:
Publish date:

CINCINNATI — There are plenty of great matchups this weekend in the NFL Divisional Round. 

Will Drew Brees and the Saints take down Tom Brady for a third time this season? Can the Browns continue their magical season by upsetting the defending Super Bowl Champions?

Check out my picks for every matchup, along with the picks from other Sports Illustrated publishers below.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

