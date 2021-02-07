Chiefs vs Buccaneers: My Pick For Super Bowl LV

The Chiefs are favored by three on Sunday night

We officially made it to Super Bowl Sunday after an unprecedented NFL season.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are 3-point favorites in their matchup against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

Kansas City will be without starting left tackle Eric Fisher, which may make life much tougher on Mahomes.

Tampa Bay has a high-end pass rush led by Jason Pierre-Paul and Shaq Barrett. If they can pressure Mahomes, then they should be able to slow down the seemingly unbeatable Chiefs' offense.

It sounds cliche, but the key to this game is turnovers.

Can Tampa Bay force Mahomes to make a mistake?

As good as Brady has been this season, the Buccaneers offense has looked disjointed at times. They've had plenty of ugly 3-and-outs and drives that end with bad interceptions and/or fumbles.

Tampa Bay overcame three second half turnovers against Green Bay, but one mishap against the Chiefs could be the difference in Super Bowl LV.

Kansas City's defense is underrated. Chris Jones and Frank Clark are capable of pressuring Brady and Tyrann Mathieu is the best defensive player in this game.

Don't be surprised if "The Honeybadger" makes a game changing play in a critical moment.

Brady will play well and keep the Bucs in it, but Mahomes, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce are going to be too much.

Brady will get a shot late, but a strip sack seals it and Kansas City takes down Tampa Bay 38-30. Mahomes wins his second-straight Super Bowl MVP.

