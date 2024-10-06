All Bengals

Ted Karras Discusses Bengals 1-4 Start: 'Would Be Kings'

Cincinnati can't afford many more missteps.

Russ Heltman

Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Ted Karras is at the heart of Cincinnati's offensive explosion over the past few weeks, but he knows it hasn't been enough to get wins.

Karras noted the Bengals are "Would-Be Kings" following a 41-38 loss to Baltimore on Sunday.

"I'd say the tale of the tape is we are the Would-Be Kings," Karras told our Elise Jesse. "We are four possessions away from having a great record, but we're not and we gotta find it within ourselves to finish out these games, make a play when we need it. And good on the Ravens, they made a play, and we didn't."

Cincinnati is firmly in last place among all AFC teams following this loss as they search for answers in the coming days. Joe Burrow threw his most touchdowns in any single NFL game, but it wasn't enough to get a division win.

